Santa Barbara police arrest man for suspected child pornography possession

Santa Barbara police arrested a former resident on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Police say Jostin W. Artiga-Sanchez, 25, was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles where he lives currently. But at the time of the alleged crimes, he was living in Santa Barbara.

Investigators say Artiga-Sanchez was using a social media app to receive illicit photos of a juvenile.

Police say they were tipped off to Artiga-Sanchez's crimes by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone who believes they have information about a child who is being exploited can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via their CyberTipline. In Santa Barbara, tips can be made directly to the police department by calling (805) 897-2355.