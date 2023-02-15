Santa Barbara Police arrest man on suspicion of murdering 3-year-old girl

Santa Barbara Police arrested a man on suspicion of killing a 3-year-old girl in early February.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at 1:33 p.m. at home in Santa Barbara on February 4.

When first responders arrived, initial reports were that a 3-year-old girl had fallen out of her bed injuring herself. Fire and medical personnel attended to the child, performing CPR. She was transported to Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, detectives gathered evidence and determined the case was a homicide. The evidence found by law enforcement is not being released at this time.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Elvis Alberto Lopez, the boyfriend of the girl's mother.

A judge issued a murder arrest warrant for Lopez on Saturday, Feb. 11. Lopez was contacted at his family's home by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lopez is booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $3,000,000 bail.

Santa Barbara Police say they are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at (805) 897-2347.