Santa Barbara police: Bomb threat at bank found not credible

State Street and Canon Perdido Street are closed as police investigate a potential bomb threat in Santa Barbara Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of an explosive device inside the bank located at Bank of America at 834 State Street.

Officers conducted a preliminary search inside the bank and did not find anything resembling an explosive device.

Police also said they received information that the threat may not be credible.

However, out of caution, bomb technicians were called to the scene for a more thorough search of the building.

Police are urging community members to stay away from the area of State Street and Canon Perdido Street until the investigation is finished.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when new information becomes available.