Santa Barbara Police Department investigating fatal stabbing incident

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on Sunday, March. 20 on the 500 block of North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

The department received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who had been stabbed.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment, where they died from their sustained injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect had a confrontation prior to the stabbing and the suspect fled the area after the incident.

Detectives are actively investigating the homicide, but officials say there does not appear to be a current threat to the public.

Officials say the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be gang-related.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking if anyone has information about this homicide to please call 805-897-2355