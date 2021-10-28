Watch
Santa Barbara Police Department look for missing man

Santa Barbara Police Department
Police are looking for Juan Manuel Mendez, 59, who officials say was last seen on Oct. 19.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 28, 2021
Santa Barbara Police officers are working to locate a missing man last seen around Oak Park in Santa Barbara.

Juan Manuel Mendez, 59, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2021.

Officials say he is 5'6" and 175 lbs. with black hair and dark brown eyes. Officials say there is no clothing description available.

Mendez has recently undergone medical procedures and is believed to be homeless.

Police say the search for Mendez is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone who sees Mendez or has information to call 911. Additional questions can be directed to the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center at 905-882-8900.

