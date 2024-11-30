Santa Barbara Police Department looking for at-risk adult

The Santa Barbara Police Department is attempting to locate an at-risk missing adult.

June Belletto Depujo, 74, was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on the 2400 block of Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

City of Santa Barbara, Police Department

She is approximately 5’4” and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Depujo has white hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with dark flower print pants and grey tennis shoes.

Officials believe she is on foot in the Santa Barbara area.

It is asked that anyone who has seen Depujo or has information to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805)897-2376.