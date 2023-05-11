Santa Barbara Police Department to host gun buyback event

The Santa Barbara Police Department will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday, May 20 in Santa Barbara.

The buyback will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Yards off 300 E. Cota St.

The police department is offering a $100 gift card per firearm surrendered.

The buyback program is anonymous and no questions are asked, the department said. While the program is geared toward Santa Barbara residents, the department said, officials will not ask for information regarding residency.

“We want to help remove unwanted guns from our community and reduce the risk of homicide, suicide and deadly accidents,” the department said in a press release.

The department asks that individuals who would like to surrender a firearm during the buyback to please have the weapon unloaded and placed in the trunk of their vehicle. Officers will collect the firearms.

More information regarding the event, including frequently asked questions, can be found on the department’s website.

For questions related directly to the gun buyback event, questions can be referred to commander Bryan Jensen at (805) 897-2376 or bjensen@sbpd.com.