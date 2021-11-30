Local police departments echo safe, sober driving message

Ahead of continued holiday travel, local police departments have announced additional patrols will enforce sober driving beginning Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande Police Departments announced that they will be taking part in the safe driving program.

Additional officers will be on the lookout for drivers who may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, officials said.

The moves comes as law enforcement hopes to counteract an uptick in impaired driving often seen during the holidays.

DUI driving is not limited to alcohol, the department says. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also cause impaired driving.

Officers recommend those on the road designate a sober driver ahead of time.

The increased patrol program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.