Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

Stabbing.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY News
Stabbing.png
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 14:51:23-04

Santa Barbara Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at 6:58 a.m. near the intersection of North Milpas Street and East Ortega Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult male with a single stab wound to the chest.

Police determined it appeared that some type of verbal altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect or suspects prior to the stabbing.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment of his stab wound. Police describe his condition
as 'stable'.
 
Police believe this is an isolated incident and not gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg