Santa Barbara police lift shelter-in-place order after arresting barricaded man

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place order Sunday morning after arresting a barricaded man.

According to a news release from the Santa Barbara Police Department, at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had pointed a handgun at a person during a crime near the 200 block of Ladera Street.

Upon arrival, responding officers saw a person who matched the suspect's description, according to the police department.

The man, who was known to have been armed, ran immediately and barricaded himself inside an apartment at 217 Ladera Street. Police then issued a shelter-in-place order for those in neighboring homes and evacuated several other neighbors, said the news release.

Officials said members of the Santa Barbara Police Department's Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) team and Crisis Negotiations Response Team were able to successfully deescalate the situation and arrest the man without injury at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Authorities have lifted the shelter-in-place order, but officials said police will remain in the area to investigate the incident.

Police are asking community members to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct their investigation.