UPDATE: Person reported missing in Santa Barbara found safe

UPDATE (2:31 p.m.) - Santa Barbara police say Galvan returned home and is safe.

___

(12:14 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Cecilia Galvan was last seen just after 7 a.m. on Thursday at 409 West Canon Perdido Street.

Galvan is 71-years-old and considered at-risk because she is diabetic.

She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes and was carrying a red and white blanket.

Police say Galvan is known to frequent the downtown area and speaks mostly Spanish.

If seen, police ask that you call 911.