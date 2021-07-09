Santa Barbara police looking for missing man

Police in Santa Barbara are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old man.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says Brandon Baucom was last seen on July 5 at his home on North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara.

A family member says they heard from him on July 7 and he said he was in Bell Gardens and needed help getting to the train station so he could come home.

Police say Baucom did not return home and has not returned any phone calls or text messages since.

Baucom was last seen wearing a black hat, light gray sweatshirt with a hood, shorts, dark-colored sneakers and was carrying a backpack and skateboard.

Anyone who sees him or has information on where he may be is asked to call 911 and reference Santa Barbara police case 21-30043.

