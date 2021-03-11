UPDATE: Santa Barbara woman reported missing has been located

UPDATE (March 18, 2021) - Santa Barbara police say Gallucci was located on March 17 and is in good health.

___

(March 11, 2021) - The Santa Barbara Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Police say Maria Gallucci, 68, was last seen leaving an address in the 500 block of De La Vina St. on March 4.

She reportedly did not take any belongings from her residence and may have left with an unknown man.

Police say Gallucci has no family in town, no cell phone, and no vehicle. She is reportedly known to frequent the area from De La Vina St. to State St.

Gallucci is described as 5'5" tall and 150 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Gallucci's whereabouts should call the Santa Barbara Police Department.