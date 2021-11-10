Santa Barbara police looking for suspect in attempted murder

The Santa Barbara Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting last week.

Investigators are looking for Kevin Rios, 22, of Santa Barbara.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rios was reportedly last seen in the downtown Santa Barbara area on the night of the shooting.

Police say officers responded to the 1st block of E. Cota Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, for a report of a shooting and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people at a local bar before the shooting.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rios is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. He is described as approximately 5'9" tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911. Anyone with non-urgent information about Rios' whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department's Detective Bureau at (805) 897-2345.