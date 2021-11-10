Santa Barbara police officer injured during arrest

A Santa Barbara police officer reportedly suffered serious injuries during an arrest early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a fight at around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Carrillo Street.

According to the police department, once on scene, officers were confronted by a man who threatened to fight officers and was bleeding profusely from a hand injury.

Officers reportedly had to physically restrain the man in order to take him into custody but he continued to be combative. Police say he was able to push one of the officers who fell and struck their head on a police vehicle. While the officer was on the ground, the suspect kicked the officer in the face, causing the officer's head to again hit the vehicle. The officer reportedly lost consciousness.

Police say once paramedics arrived on the scene, the man was moved to a gurney and given sedatives before being taken to a local hospital to be treated for his hand injury.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Isaac Ramirez, 29, of Lompoc was later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery on a peace officer, battery causing great bodily injury, and resisting/attacking a peace officer with violence.

The officer was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for a facial injury, head trauma, and a possible concussion. The officer was released from the hospital and put on medical leave.