Santa Barbara police respond to barricaded subject

UPDATE (1:05 p.m.) - Santa Barbara police say a burglary suspect is believed to be inside a home that's currently surrounded by law enforcement.

A resident of the home in the area of Verano Dr. and San Martin Way reported a burglary-in-progress Thursday morning.

Police say she and her daughter locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom while the burglar was still inside the home.

Responding officers were able to get them out of the house safely using a fire department ladder.

Police say the burglary suspect is refusing verbal commands to exit the home, so SWAT, a Crisis Negotiation Team, and County Mental Health have been called to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

(12:07 p.m.) - Santa Barbara police blocked off access to a neighborhood Thursday morning after a report of a barricaded subject in a home.

It all started at around 9:30 a.m. at a home near Verano Dr. and San Martin Way.

Verano Dr. was closed from Primavera Rd. to La Colina Rd., and Santa Martin Way was closed from Rosario Dr. to Verano. No vehicles or pedestrians were being allowed in the area.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public or schools in the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.