Santa Barbara Police respond to shooting near Eucalyptus Hill Road

UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Santa Barbara Police say the shelter-in-place order has now been lifted.

Officers say they responded to a report of possible gunshots near Eucalyptus Hill Road around 5:20 p.m. and additional calls came in about a vehicle that crashed into a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

There was a heavy police and fire presence in the area along with the Santa Barbara Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Response Teams.

According to police, the man who sustained "significant injury" was inside the vehicle that had crashed and a resident outside of Santa Barbara County. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in "critical condition."

However, officers did confirm shots were fired with a potential suspect or suspects remaining near the area. Police say they believe this was not a random act of violence, and an investigation is underway.

--

ORIGINAL STORY: Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of possible gunshots on Eucalyptus Hill Road near Salinas Street around 5:20 p.m. today.

According to officers, when they arrived, a male victim was found with "significant injury." He was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Police say witnesses reported possible suspects leaving the area. At this time, officers are looking for suspects.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area and authorities are asking people in the area to stay inside and avoid traveling.