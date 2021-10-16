Santa Barbara Police search for at risk-missing child

Santa Barbara Police are searching for an at-risk missing 11-year-old.

Police say Misael Salvador Ramon Ayala was last seen was jumping a fence leaving a local elementary school campus with a skateboard.

Staff members say they saw him in the area of Canada Street and Punta Gorda Street in the City of Santa Barbara.

Police say Ayala is approximately 5' 5", 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a maroon Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black Sony PlayStation hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Vans shoes.

If anyone has any information about Ayala's whereabouts they are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.