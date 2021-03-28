Menu

Santa Barbara Police searching for at-risk, missing woman

Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Santa Barbara Police say on March 26th, 28-year-old Lee MacMillan of Santa Barbara left her residence between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. for an unknown location.

Police say MacMillan did not take her wallet, keys, ID, or cell phone with her.

MacMillan's vehicle was also left at her home.

Authorities say she suffers from depression and has made specific statements that indicate she may be planning on harming herself.

MacMillan is a Canadian citizen and has been in the Santa Barbara area for about 6 months, according to police.

Authorities say there is no credible information at this time indicating where she may have gone. Areas she frequented (SB Mission Rose Garden, Hendry’s Beach) have been checked, but there was no indication she had been there.

If anyone has any information on Lee MacMillan’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805)897-2300.

If it is an emergency, please dial 911.

