Santa Barbara police still fielding firework-related calls

Police in Santa Barbara are reminding people about the dangers of setting off fireworks.

The department on Tuesday said dispatch is still receiving a number of complaints related to fireworks going off in the city.

“Our primary concern is the safety of our community. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause personal injury if not used by trained professionals at authorized events,” police said in a press release, adding that fireworks can also increase the risk or vegetation or structure fires.

People caught setting off fireworks in the City of Santa Barbara could be cited or face misdemeanor charges.

