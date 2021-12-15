Santa Barbara Police to bring Winter Wonderland to local families

Santa Barbara Police Activities League is bringing Winter Wonderland to dozens of local families for the 21st year on Wednesday.

The event, set to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Carousel House in Santa Barbara, will welcome low-income families and children for a walk through celebration, organizers say.

Families can arrive, meet Santa, receive a gift and hot chocolate from police officers and take a gingerbread house home.

167 children were "adopted" for the program, organizers say, and will be given a wrapped present and a sweatshirt.

The event's donors include the Santa Barbara Police Department, i3 Vertical, Tri County Produce Company, 911 AtEase International and individual community members.

The Carousel House is located on Cabrillo St. in Santa Barbara.