Santa Barbara Public Library to host Community Baby Shower

If you’re expecting a baby or have a little one already, the Santa Barbara Public Library and the community has a special event for you.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is hosting the annual Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members are welcome to come by the Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street, anytime during this free event to see what the library and community organizations have to offer for their new baby.

City officials say the first 50 people through the door will get a gift bag with swag and toys from the partnering community organizations and a free board book from the library.

A wide variety of community organizations are inviting parents to connect to learn how to support their baby’s health, development, and early literacy. Local organizations will be tabling with fun activities and resources to share at this event.

The library will also highlight the wide array of services that support children and families, including early literacy classes, parenting classes, and more.

This event is a chance for new parents to connect with each other and the organizations in our community that serve them, discover learning resources, and learn more about early literacy, all under one roof.

For information, visit sbplibrary.org.