Santa Barbara Public Library's Central Library to close for construction projects

The Santa Barbara Public Library's Central Library will be closed beginning Friday through April 4 due to construction projects.

Crew workers will be conducting asbestos abatement as part of the new ADA elevator construction and lower-level remodel, according to the press release. The entire library will be closed for the health and safety of staff and patrons.

“We know how frustrating intermittent construction due to closures can be, so we worked with Public Works and the contractor to schedule this work over the Cesar Chavez holiday to minimize the impact to the public,” said Libray Director Jessica Cadiente. “We’re also excited to increase access to more areas of the library to make it easier for patrons to browse for materials.”

Due dates for materials already checked out will be extended, and items waiting on hold will have their pick-up deadlines extended as well, officials said.