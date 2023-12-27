Watch Now
Santa Barbara real estate broker faces sentencing for embezzlement

Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 27, 2023
A Santa Barbara County man is expected to be sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest last week to two counts of embezzlement by a real estate broker.

Adam Michael Pirozzi, 42, owned Santa Barbara Property Management, which manages rental properties that range from small to medium-sized apartment complexes.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Pirozzi began stealing from his clients' trust funds in December 2019, ultimately embezzling more than $650,000.

Officials with the DA's Office say the victims in this case are expected to get their money back after the DA's Real Estate Fraud Unit froze multiple homes and bank accounts belonging to Pirozzi.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 15.

