Santa Barbara Rescue Mission gives back to the community with holiday giveaway

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is giving back to community members with a Christmas giveaway and feast.

Donations like shoes, sweatshirts, winter clothing and backpacks have been collected ahead of time so that all guests can leave with at least one brand-new item.

Hosted by the Women's Auxiliary, the event seeks to provide those in need with gifts for the holiday season (and cold weather).

Please visit the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (535 E. Yanonali St.) from 2 to 4 p.m. or visit its website to learn more about ways to help.