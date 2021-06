The carnival has arrived in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Rides Again! Is at the Earl Warren Showgrounds through Sunday, June 27.

The event offers more than 30 carnival rides and games for all ages along with food, live music and an outdoor beer garden.

Admission is free.

The carnival is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

