Santa Barbara road closed due to damage from recent storm

City of Santa Barbara
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 22, 2024
This week’s storm affected part of West Mountain Drive in Santa Barbara, closing a portion of the road.

The closure is between El Cielito Road and Coyote Road.

Public works crews from the city are “currently assessing the ongoing precipitation and soil saturation on this portion of the roadway.”

A photo from the city shows the ground washed out underneath the pavement.

The road will be re-opened once deemed safe.

City officials say anyone living in the affected portion of W. Mountain Drive will still be able to access their homes safely.

