A Santa Barbara road is closed due to a large tree that has fallen across the road.

Santa Barbara Police Department officials say the closure is at 700 East Anapamu St. between Nopal and Alta Vista.

Power lines are down, and the sidewalk and several vehicles are damaged, according to police.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Santa Barbara Police and Fire Departments are on the scene.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.