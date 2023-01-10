West Beach in Santa Barbara closed due to sewage spill

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice today in response to a spill of untreated sewage.

The spill involved a release of at least 5,000 gallons of sewage to a storm drain discharging to Mission Creek, near Vernon Road and Serena Road.

As a result, West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to 2,000 feet east of the eastern Mission Creek outfall has been closed to recreational water contact.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says that storm water is untreated rain water that flows into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways.

When one comes into contact with storm water while swimming or surfing it could increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as:

rashes

fever/chills

ear infections

vomiting

diarrhea

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event.

With the current storm hitting the coast, it is asked that people also avoid areas near drainpipes and creeks that may carry storm water runoff.

