Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vitalant to hold blood drive

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive at the Sheriff's Headquarters- Main Jail.

It will take place on Tuesday, June 18th from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Making an appointment is encouraged. You can schedule one by going to Vitalant.org. The Blood Drive Code is 1493.

You may also register by phone at 877-258-4825.

Donors are asked to eat something and drink a healthy amount of water before arriving. Also, make sure to bring your ID.

You must be 16 years old or older to donate.

Those who are under the age of 18 must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form, which can be found on their website.