Serial wallet thieves targeting female shoppers in Goleta, police say

Serial wallet thieves are targeting female shoppers at a Goleta grocery store, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Three incidents at Albertsons in the Calle Real Shopping Center have been reported to authorities regarding a male suspect distracting a female shopper while an accomplice steals their wallet from their shopping cart.

The thefts occurred on May 15, May 27 and June 17, according to the release.

Based on interviews, the deputies believe the suspects drive a green minivan.

“The Sherriff’s Office would also like to prevent any additional people from falling victim to this scam by letting them know this is happening and encouraging shoppers to keep watch of their wallets in shopping carts,” the release said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office The second of three photos from the incidents occurring in May and June at an Albertsons in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office The third of three photos from the incidents occurring in May and June at an Albertsons in Goleta.

Anyone with information that could identify these suspects is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at (805) 681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

