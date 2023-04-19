Santa Barbara State Street Job Fair on Wednesday

Those in the Santa Barbara community who are looking for a job are invited to the State Street Job Fair on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 100 employers with immediate openings in the Santa Barbara area.

Employers from a wide variety of organizations and industries who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions will be available to discuss opportunities.

This unique job fair will be hosted on the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street between Ortega and Canon Perdido, and additional hiring businesses within the downtown area will be noted by balloons in their storefront window.

Food and drinks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees will have a chance to win a $25 gas card.