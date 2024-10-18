Santa Barbara to shine brighter for Unite to Light's Glow Gala

Unite to Light the Night is returning for its third year today and Saturday, Oct. 19., with a series of dynamic events at The Community Arts Workshop.

With the help of local artists, the space will be transformed to feature artistic works celebrating "the transformative power of light." Unite to Light hopes to share its mission with the community through a more visual and interactive means.

The Glow Gala, an immersive art tour, is happening today. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., attendees can meet artists, watch performances and participate in vibrant activities.

There will be a special performance by the State Street Ballet and craft cocktails from Pearl Social.

On Saturday, friends and family are invited to the Community Showcase. Over 40 works of art will be on display and a variety of creative learning activities.

Later in the evening, from 8 to 11 p.m., Bright Bash will be bringing the on the rhythm with a multi-sensory dance party. Tickets start at $40 and include a drink.

For more information, you can visit unitetolight.org.