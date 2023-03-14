Santa Barbara Unified classes to resume Wednesday

Schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District will re-open Wednesday following a day-long closure.

Classes district-wide were canceled Tuesday out of an abundance of caution due to storm concerns.

The district says contributing factors in the decision were the rate of rain expected when students, faculty and staff would be traveling to and from school.

Rain was falling steadily across the Central and South coasts Tuesday, leading to flooding issues, downed trees and more. Several evacuation warnings and orders were also in place.

Santa Barbara Unified says normal operations will be in place Wednesday.