Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara Unified School District holds budget study session

Santa Barbara County
KSBY
Santa Barbara Unified School District broke down its budget at a recent Board of Trustees meeting
Santa Barbara County
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:37:31-04

Santa Barbara Unified School District broke down its budget at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.

SBUSD officials say this is part of its process to be transparent and responsible with taxpayer dollars.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, November 2.

District leaders held a budget study session to review where funding comes from and what money is spent on. They also discussed what accountability and controls are in place to ensure fiscal responsibility.

SBUSD was able to meet its $210,055,145 budget in the 2021-2022 school year with a surplus of around $7,105,447 that was placed in the reserves. The district also fulfilled its duties required by Board Policy 3100 to maintain 10% reserves in the budget.

The next budget discussion is the first interim review of the current school year at the December board meeting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png