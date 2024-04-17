Santa Barbara Unified seeking to hire 46 school bus drivers

Since 2009, the number of school bus drivers nationwide has steadily decreased, with roughly 192,000 employed, according to a 2023 study by the Economic Policy Institute.

This year Santa Barbara Unified is hoping to recruit more drivers for the district through a new recruitment agency - ZUM - who says their new bus fleet with advanced technology and dispatch support, will attract more drivers.

"We’ve had a great turnout so far,” said Lawrence Wishard, Zum General Manager.

This is the second Zum recruitment event for Santa Barbara Unified since February. To become a driver, you don’t need prior experience or special licensing, ZUM will train all drivers. So, for applicant Charles Dimauro, applying was easy.

"Found the job on Indeed….I’ve heard about bus jobs in the past and this will help me get my commercial license and I like kids!" says Dimauro.

Zum pays drivers between $27 to $34/hour with 5 hours guaranteed per day, plus quite a few benefits.

“The app gives turn-by-turn directions, support from the dispatch team, and air-conditioning,” said Wishard.

Zum says it hires a surplus of drivers to cover any unforeseen driver absences and they are confident that routes will remain open throughout the school year.

To apply to become a driver visit - ridezum.com