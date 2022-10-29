Santa Barbara Unified to host College Night Fair

Santa Barbara Unified is preparing to host a College Night Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Dos Pueblos High School.

The fair is a chance for students to learn about potential opportunities available after graduation.

The College Fair will feature more than 80 schools, a presentation on college applications and a financial aid workshop.

The fair is one of many ways Santa Barbara Unified School District makes college an opportunity for every student.

"Preparing our students for college is essential to what we do at Santa Barbara Unified. We hope the College Night Fair inspires students to explore all options available after graduation," said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the district's Superintendent.

SBUSD also has several partnerships with neighboring schools like UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College available for students.

At Tuesday night's Board of Trustees meeting, staff members wore apparel from their alma maters to celebrate going to college.