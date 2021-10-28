Santa Barbara voters to choose mayor, council members on Tuesday

Voters in Santa Barbara will cast ballots for mayor and city council on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

There are six candidates running for mayor. The current mayor, Cathy Murillo, is being challenged by James Joyce III, Matt Kilrain, Randy Rowse, Deborah Schwartz, and Mark Whitehurst.

Three city council district seats are also up for election.

The two candidates for the District 4 seat are Barrett Reed and incumbent Kristen Sneddon.

Incumbent councilmember Eric Friedman is running unopposed for the District 5 seat.

Four people are running for the District 6 seat - Jason Carlton, Nina Johnson, Zachary Pike, and incumbent Meagan Harmon.

All eligible registered voters in the city will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the election. They can be dropped off anytime between now and 8 p.m. on November 2 at official Ballot Drop Boxes or Voter Service Centers.

Click here for a complete list of Ballot Drop Boxes and Voter Service Center hours and locations.

Completed ballots that are returned in the mail must be postmarked on or before November 2 and received by the seventh day after the election in order to be counted.

Voting closes at 8 p.m. on November 2 and the first results are expected to be posted on the Santa Barbara County Department of Elections website at about 8:10 p.m.

The city will also display the election results outside City Hall, located at 735 Anacapa Street, from 8:15 p.m. until 9 p.m.