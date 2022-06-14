Santa Barbara woman arrested after apparent random stabbing with kitchen knife

A Santa Barbara woman has been jailed on charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police say she stabbed a man on Monday.

The stabbing happened just before 5:20 p.m. on June 13, near the intersection of W. Micheltorena St. and San Andres St., within about 100 feet of Westside Medical Clinic.

Officials say a man was stabbed in the back with a large kitchen knife.

The victim said he was stabbed by a woman he didn't recognize, who ran off. The victim walked to the nearby clinic after being stabbed, and clinic staff called 911.

Police say a witness to the stabbing followed the woman while on the phone with dispatchers and was able to describe the woman's appearance and where she was headed.

Police headed to the area with lights and sirens. Within 5 minutes of receiving the initial call, officers found the woman in the 1700-block of Castillo St. She had dropped the knife when she spotted officers, but did not follow their orders to stop.

The victim and witness both identified the woman as the attacker and said the attack was totally unprovoked.

Police say Vanessa Beatriz Alvarez, 33, of Santa Barbara, was arrested for the stabbing. She was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on several felony charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and use of a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. Alvarez also faces a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

Her bail is set at $1,070,000.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment. Officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The stabbing was captured by a security camera in the area.