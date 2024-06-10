Santa Barbara Zoo announces the death of elderly Masai giraffe Audrey

The Santa Barbara Zoo announced that Audrey, the elderly female Masai giraffe that lived almost her entire life in Santa Barbara, died overnight.

Zoo officials said Audrey appeared to be in good health until Sunday "when she was presenting vague symptoms of not being quite right and her keepers were monitoring her closely."

At the age of 16, zoo officials said Audrey was considered a geriatric giraffe. At this time, the cause of death is unknown; however, more information will be available in the coming weeks after a necropsy is conducted and a pathology report is received.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Audrey's passing," said Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care & Health of the Santa Barbara Zoo. "Audrey was not just a magnificent presence at the Santa Barbara Zoo; she was a nurturing and devoted mother to her calves, a mentor to the younger members of the herd, and an excellent ambassador for her counterparts in the wild who are endangered. Additionally, Audrey's contribution to the Masai giraffe population has been invaluable, helping to ensure the genetic health and sustainability of this endangered species."

Audrey was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2008, and arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2010, to breed with Michael (who passed away last year). As the matriarch of the Santa Barbara Zoo's herd, Audrey had 7 calves total, and four living calves with Michael. Those four each went on to have calves of their own, resulting in 7 grand calves at zoos across the country.

The Santa Barbara Zoo's Masai giraffe herd now numbers four: Adia, Theo, Raymie, and Malia, who was born in November 2023.

The giraffes at the Santa Barbara Zoo are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).