Santa Barbara Zoo asks for help in naming female wallaby

The Santa Barbara Zoo is asking the public for help in choosing a name for one of their female Bennett’s wallabies.

Zoo staff have narrowed the names down to four to choose from:

Inala – named after a suburb of Brisbane which means “rest time” or “night time” in the Bundjalung language

Lowanna – which means “woman” in the Palawa language of Tasmania

Coral: named after the Great Barrier Reef

Kalina: which means “to love” in the Wemba Wemba language

The wallaby will be living at the zoo’s new Australian Walkabout. A 15,000 square-foot habitat where people can see many animals native to Australia.

Voting begins on Tuesday, February 22 and ends on Tuesday, March 1.

The winning name will be announced on the Santa Barbara Zoo’s social media pages on March 2.