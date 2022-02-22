Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara Zoo asks for help in naming female wallaby

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara Zoo
female wallaby
thumbnail_Wallaby naming contest.jpg
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:15:08-05

The Santa Barbara Zoo is asking the public for help in choosing a name for one of their female Bennett’s wallabies.

Zoo staff have narrowed the names down to four to choose from:

  • Inala – named after a suburb of Brisbane which means “rest time” or “night time” in the Bundjalung language
  • Lowanna – which means “woman” in the Palawa language of Tasmania
  • Coral: named after the Great Barrier Reef
  • Kalina: which means “to love” in the Wemba Wemba language

The wallaby will be living at the zoo’s new Australian Walkabout. A 15,000 square-foot habitat where people can see many animals native to Australia.

Voting begins on Tuesday, February 22 and ends on Tuesday, March 1.

The winning name will be announced on the Santa Barbara Zoo’s social media pages on March 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png