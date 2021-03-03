Menu

Santa Barbara Zoo becomes first accredited zoo in state with a full-time preschool

Santa Barbara Zoo
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 03, 2021
The Santa Barbara Zoo is turning its new Early Explorers program into a full-time feature, making it the first zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to have a full-time preschool in California.

During the pandemic, the zoo expanded its existing Outdoor Education programs and launched Early Explorers to give families more options for learning.

Early Explorers is described as a play-based program for children ages 3 to 5. Kids learn about the natural world through outdoor activities that include gardening, art, animal encounters, and STEAM lessons.

Zoo preschool registration is now open. Click here for more information and to sign up.

