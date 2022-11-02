Santa Barbara Zoo introduces Zoolights, a new holiday tradition

The Santa Barbara Zoo is debuting a new seasonal tradition, ZooLights.

ZooLights transforms the zoo into a winter wonderland with larger-than-life-size animal and wildlife installations that will illuminate the Zoo and community spirit this holiday season.

Guests can enjoy this immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs.

These giant illuminated lanterns represent animals and nature scenes of wild places from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy interactive areas, take photos with Santa during select dates, and enjoy wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.

ZooLights will be open to the public from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, January 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 for adults and $20 for children ages 2-12.

Santa Barbara Zoo Members get $2 off.