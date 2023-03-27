Santa Barbara Zoo launches fundraising campaign to celebrate 60th Anniversary

The Santa Barbara Zoo is commemorating its 60th Anniversary this year.

To celebrate, zoo officials are planning various special events and activities throughout the year including animal encounters, behind-the-scenes tours, giveaways, special 60th anniversary merchandise, and a newly-launched fundraising campaign. The campaign, called "To Another 60 Years," aims to raise money to support the zoo's mission into the future. Donors are encouraged to make gifts of $6,000, $600, $60, or $6 on the zoo's website.

The zoo opened its doors to the public in August 1963.

Today, the 30-acre zoo is home to more than 400 animals from around the world, and zoo officials estimate they see about half a million guests each year.

Besides being home to more than 100 species of animals, the Santa Barbara Zoo has been involved in multiple conservation efforts over the years, was named a Certified Autism Center in 2018, and its "Early Explorers" program was the first licensed outdoor preschool in California.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily. Admission is free for children under two, $15 for children ages 2-12, and $25 for people over 12.