Santa Barbara Zoo to celebrate annual Snow Leopard Festival with 80 tons of snow

The Santa Barbara Zoo will be hosting its annual “Snow Leopard Festival” featuring 80 tons of snow for kids and the Zoo’s animals to enjoy.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Barbara Zoo members will be able to gain early admission at 9 a.m.

Regular admission or Zoo membership is required for entry, and there is an additional fee of $10 for sledding and snow play.

The festival features a snow play area for children 12 and under. The snow will be shaped into sledding runs for the kids and deposited into an area for families to enjoy throughout the day.

Sledding is for children aged 4 to 12 only. There will be no adult sledding, sleds will be provided.

Many of the Zoo’s animal residents will also be getting some snow in their enclosures, including Kisa, the Zoo’s snow leopard.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m .for members and 9:30 am for general admission until 5 pm; general admission is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11.

For more information about the Snow Leopard Festival, call (805) 962-5339 or visit sbzoo.org.