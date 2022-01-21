Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe calf

Another Masai giraffe calf has been born at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The birth of the male calf early Wednesday morning named Raymie marks the 11th birth of a Masai giraffe at the Zoo since 2012 and the second calf for mother Adia, 7.

The zoo says the new calf appears strong and healthy weighing 71.4 kg and measuring approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall a day after his birth.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this birth and welcome another Masai giraffe to our herd,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health in a press release. “Each giraffe born at the Zoo is very important to this population and conservation of this species, so we’re especially proud of the critical work done at the Santa Barbara Zoo with our incredible animal care team. While we’ve seen many giraffe births here at the Santa Barbara Zoo, it’s always exciting to see another calf born and stand for the first time.”

Adia and Michael are also parents to Twiga, who was born at the zoo in March 2020.

Michael, 15, is only related to his offspring and because of that, is said to be the most genetically important male Masai giraffe in North America.

He’s sired 10 calves at the zoo since his arrival from Canada in December 2011.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Masai giraffe herd includes Michael, Adia, Twiga, Raymie and Audrey, who is expected to give birth in July.

Adia and Raymie will remain in the giraffe barn for the time being.