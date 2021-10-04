Watch
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes two wallabies for new Australia exhibit

Santa Barbara Zoo
One of two Bennett's wallabies to arrive at the Santa Barbara Zoo in early October.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:18:01-04

Two Bennett's wallabies have arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

They'll be a part of the zoo's new 15,000 square foot Australian Walkabout exhibit.

Zoo officials say the wallabies came from the Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in New York. They are both two-year-old females.

The zoo is expecting two male wallabies to arrive soon in hopes they will breed with the females.

Zoo officials say the Australian Walkabout exhibit is in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to officially open in early January 2022.

It will also include kangaroos, emus, and other native Australian birds.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily. Reservations are required for admission.

