Starting Friday, the Santa Barbara Office of the American Red Cross will be providing free storm clean-up kits.

The kits are free and can be picked up in the rear parking lot of the Red Cross building, located at 2707 State St.

These kits will be distributed through Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Santa Barbara Office of the American Red Cross website or call (805) 687-1331.