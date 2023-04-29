Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival returns to Alameda Park

After a three-year hiatus, Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival has returned to Alameda Park this weekend.

The festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some highlights of this free event include:



A green car show that features the latest electric and hybrid vehicle technology. Festival-goers can get a first-hand feel for the latest electric vehicles and electric bikes by participating in the free ride & drive experience

Over 200 eco-friendly exhibitors

Beer and wine garden, featuring local beer, wine, and bites

A kid’s zone organized by LearningDen Preschool and Explore Ecology, with arts and crafts, musical performances, storytelling, face painting, and eco-activities

Two full days of music on the main stage

Free bike valet, with complimentary bike tune-ups and secure all-day parking provided

Climate activist and actor Jane Fonda will present CEC’s Environmental Hero Awards on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the main stage

Now in its 53rd year, Santa Barbara’s community-organized festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country and is one of the largest Earth Day festivals on the West Coast.

Santa Barbara’s reputation as a pioneer in the environmental movement attracts national media, celebrity attention, and local crowds. In 2019, the festival drew over 30,000 visitors.

The festival is presented by the Community Environmental Council, and this year’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is co-produced with a long-time festival partner, CarpEvents.