Santa Barbara's Mission Creek to undergo construction

Santa Barbara's Creeks Division announced the start of the Mission Creek Restoration Project at Oak Park.

The project spans an 1,800-foot section of the creek, which has been degraded over time due to previous construction and weather.

“This project aims to improve wildlife habitat, water quality, creek and park aesthetics, and flood control," stated Interim Creeks Division Manager Melissa Hetrick.

Key elements of the project include the following: removal of invasive non-native plants, restoration of the creek channel, and replanting native plants and trees.

According to the press release regarding the project, restoring the channel will enhance shelter, food supply, and access for wildlife, while trees will shade and cool the creek.

Removing the concrete structures will also improve the overall look of the creek.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by October.